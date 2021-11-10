Ecocem wins Olympic Athletes' village and Grand Paris Express orders

10 November 2021

Ecocem is set to provide its new ultra-low carbon cement for two major Paris projects, the Athletes’ Village for summer 2024 and the Grand Paris Express. Ecocem Ultra is an alternative to traditional cement and will significantly reduce the CO 2 footprint of both projects, claims Ecocem.

For summer 2024, organisers are aiming to halve the emissions arising in relation to the Olympic Games. Ecocem Ultra is to be used in the construction of the Athletes’ Village, which will be transformed into offices and residential housing, known as the ‘Universeine Eco-District’, after the summer. Ecocem’s work has already begun on the site.

The new technology, which was developed by Ecocem in partnership with Vinci, was used on Vinci’s new headquarters in Nanterre, Paris. Its use at the scale of the Athletes’ Village will be a first for France.

Separately, Ecocem Ultra will be used on a pilot site of the Grand Paris Express, the largest transport project in Europe. This development marks the first use of ultra-low carbon cement in a tunnel in Europe. It is hoped that the industrial-sized trial will demonstrate the possibility and benefits of using more environmentally friendly materials in tunnels more widely going forward.

