Taiwan Cement sees revenue up 1% in October

10 November 2021


Taiwan Cement has seen a modest one per cent YoY increase in October revenue to TWD9.57bn (US$344.8m) compared to TWD9.47bn in the year-ago period.

In the first 10-months of the year, revenue was up 0.7 per cent to TWD86.47bn from TWD85.9bn.

