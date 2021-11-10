Taiwan Cement sees revenue up 1% in October

10 November 2021

Taiwan Cement has seen a modest one per cent YoY increase in October revenue to TWD9.57bn (US$344.8m) compared to TWD9.47bn in the year-ago period.



In the first 10-months of the year, revenue was up 0.7 per cent to TWD86.47bn from TWD85.9bn.

