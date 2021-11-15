CASE to supply Cemex with low-carbon vehicles across Europe

15 November 2021

Cemex has confirmed a partnership with CASE Construction Equipment to introduce lower-carbon vehicles that offer reduced fuel consumption into multiple markets across Europe.

This is the latest company development to be announced in line with Cemex’s global sustainability strategy ‘Future in Action – Committed to Net Zero CO 2 ’. The selected vehicles (which are both wheel and backhoe loaders) will be used in Cemex materials businesses in several countries, including France, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany and the UK. The first tranche of machines has already been delivered in France with subsequent machines being delivered in the coming weeks.

Craig Hooper, mobile equipment fleet and category manager for Cemex Europe, commented: “As one of the world’s largest building solutions providers, Cemex is committed to leading on the path to a low carbon economy and is closely evaluating all areas of its business to make efficiency improvements.

“The vehicles we use as part of our work are a key part of this and we are pleased to have agreed this contract with CASE for these vehicles, which will provide a significant sustainability benefit to Cemex’s European operations. They incorporate advanced technology alongside lower fuel consumption due to an improved power to weight ratio. We look forward to working with CASE to explore other opportunities to enhance the eco-credentials of our fleet.”

Speaking on behalf of CASE, Andrea Rapali, Europe key account director, noted: “Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. We are pleased that they have chosen CASE to support them, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship and working closely with them now and in the future.”

