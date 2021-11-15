CemNet.com » Cement News » Menzel wins Canadian mill motor order

Menzel wins Canadian mill motor order

15 November 2021


Menzel Elektromotoren has adapted and delivered a 6500kW slip ring motor for a Canadian cement mill at short notice. The MEBSSL-type motor is ideally suited for industrial applications with high starting torques.

Menzel adapted the internal motor winding connections for a 60Hz mains voltage in the country of operation, Canada, and moved the terminal box according to customer specifications. The capability to provide such a flexible, on-schedule customisation was decisive for winning the contract.

