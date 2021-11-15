Arabian Cement Co announces contraction in net loss

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has announced a consolidated net loss of EGP23.21m (US$1.48m) during the first nine months of 2021, an improvement from the EGP39.77m net loss seen in the 9M20.



The standalone net loss reached -EGP24.53m against -EGP38.25m in the January-September 2020 period.

