UltraTech Cement Ltd wins global marketing award

16 November 2021

UltraTech Cement Ltd has been recognised with a Silver award at the Mobile Marketing Association’s (MMA) Smarties X awards 2021. MMA Smarties X is the first global marketing award recognising Innovation in mobile marketing.

UltraTech won the award in the ‘Cross Mobile Integration’ category, which primarily recognises campaigns that integrate a minimum of three mobile applications or mediums (such as apps, mobile web, video, display, search etc). UltraTech’s winning entry, ‘How UltraTech leveraged multiple mobile channels to establish itself as a home building companion' was one of the only three winning entries from India across all categories of awards. UltraTech partnered with its media agency Mindshare India to deliver this award-winning campaign.

Smarties X is the highest achievement globally honouring and awarding outstanding Innovation in Mobile Marketing resulting in significant business impact for brands.

