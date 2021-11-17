Sagar Cements set to increase capacity to 8.25Mta

17 November 2021

India’s Sagar Cements is reportedly increasing capacity to 8.25Mta by the end of December, according to BusinessLine.



The company opened a 1Mta integrated plant in Madhya Pradesh in October, which took capacity from 5.75Mta to 6.75Mta, while the commissioning of another plant in Odisha next month should take it to 8.25Mta.



Sagar Cements has invested INR6bn (US$80.72m) and INR3.05bn in the plants in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, respectively.

