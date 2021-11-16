Hongshi Shivam Cement looks to double capacity

Nepal’s Hongshi Shivam Cement has announced an additional NPR20bn (US$167.34m) investment to increase production capacity, according to the New Business Age.



The company currently has 6000tpd of capacity and is looking to produce an additional 6000tpd. The joint venture will see its Chinese investor contribute 70 per cent of the investment while the Nepali partner will supply the remainder.



In addition, as of 13 November, the plant has been linked to the Nepal Electricity Authority for a supply of 30MW of electricity.

