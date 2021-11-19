St Marys Cement seeks low CO2 fuel switch

19 November 2021

St Marys Cement (Votorantim group) intends to apply to Ontario's provincial government to use a different fuel mix at its St Marys Cement plant, Canada.

The company wants to use alternative low-carbon fuels (ALCF) to supplement the regular fuel mix of coal, natural gas and petcoke. The ALCF's "typically include wood and paper or plastics that cannot be recycled and are not odorous to partially offset an amount of traditional fuels,” said St Marys Cement.

Ruben Plaza, the plant's environmental manager, said the planned fuel switch is a move to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. "Lower CO 2 emissions is the first consideration and, equally as important, the material has to be approved and available in sufficient quantities with a reliable and sustainable, long-term supply," he said. "The material also must be within reasonable proximity to the plant such that the emissions generated by the transport of the material don't offset the environmental benefits of using the material as fuel."

The public meeting about the proposed fuel mix change was scheduled o take place on Thursday 18 November.

Published under