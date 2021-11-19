FCCL to become the third-largest player in the country

Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 18 November that its Board of Directors has approved the process of amalgamation of Askari Cement Ltd into Fauji Cement Co Ltd and its placement before the shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company as Special Business for their approval as per requirements of the Companies Act of 2017.

While commenting on the amalgamation, AHL Research stated that, pertinently, Askari has a cement capacity of 2.8Mta against FCCL's current capacity of 3.43Mta. This implies an 82 per cent addition to existing capacity, which, together with FCCL's announced greenfield expansion of 2.05Mta in the north (DG Khan, Punjab) and ACL's brownfield expansion of 2Mta, will render FCCL to become the third-largest player in the country with a capacity of 10.3Mta.

Post-merger and expansion, ACL will add 47 per cent to the total capacity (4.9Mta out of the total 10.3Mta) in the new entity, whereas its current owners will hold nearly 37 per cent in shareholding (800m shares out of 2180m shares). Albeit, this deal will be beneficial for both ACL and FCCL, as the company's cumulative market share will aid its augmented presence in North (third largest capacity in the region after Bestway Cement Ltd expands by 2.16Mta to 12Mta and Lucky Cement expands by 3.15Mta to 15Mta).

