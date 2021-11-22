Holcim Philippines signs contract for two solar power plants

22 November 2021

Holcim Philippines has signed a 20-year deal with Blueleaf Energy, a leading renewable energy company, to deliver solar power to its plants in Norzagaray, Bulacan, and Bacnotan, La Union.



As part of the agreement, Blueleaf will finance, build, operate and maintain solar energy facilities with a combined capacity of 29MW, which are expected to supply up to 15 per cent of the energy requirements of the two Luzon plants by 2024.

"Reducing the carbon footprint of our operations is one of our key sustainability commitments. This year, we have made great progress by stepping up production of blended cements and replacing coal with alternative fuels. Shifting to renewable solar energy will help us further improve as an environment steward and a partner in building progress in the country sustainably," said Horia Adrian, president and CEO of Holcim Philippines.

