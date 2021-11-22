Sinoma to build WHR plant for Philippine producer

22 November 2021

The Philippines’ Board of Investment (BoI) has approved Sinoma Energy Conservation (Cebu) Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) Co Inc as the new operator of a 4.5MW WHR plant in Naga City, Cebu province.



"Under a Power Supply Agreement, the WHR power generating plant will provide significant support to a specific cement company in Cebu by capturing and using the waste heat of the cement plant to generate a steady and cost-effective supply of electricity at about 23,130,000kWH per year," said the BOI said.



The WHR unit is expected to commence operations during the 1Q22.

