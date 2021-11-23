Argos recycles 180t of bags in 2021

ICR Newsroom By 23 November 2021

Through its Sacos Verdes (Green Bags) programme, Colombia-based cement producer Argos has recycled around 180t of cement packaging in 2021, the equivalent to stop cutting more than 1770 trees and saving more than 14,000m3 of water, or the daily supply of 83,000 people.



Vehicles that supply materials to customers return to Argos with empty cement sacks in a reverse logistics system. After cleaning and processing, the empty cement and aggregates bags are used as raw materials in other industries. The programme is in line with the company’s promotion of responsible waste management and taking part in the circular economy.

Published under