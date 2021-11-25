Ramco Cements commissions WHR system

25 November 2021

India’s Ramco Cements has commissioned a new waste heat recovery system for the third line of its Jayanthipuram plant in Andhra Pradesh.



Out of the two boilers in the WHR system of the third line, the air-quenched boiler at the cooler has been commissioned, according to a company release. It is expected to increase total available power from waste heat to 24MW from 21MW.



The preheater boiler at the third line will be commissioned in June 2022.

