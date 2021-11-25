Taiheiyo Cement Philippines retires old kiln to prepare expansion

25 November 2021

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines has retired its old kiln to make way for the installation of its new line, which will increase capacity from 2500tpd of clinker to 6000tpd by mid-2024.



The old kiln has been operational for 30 years, according to Yoshihito Izawa, CEO. “Now we have decided to build a new line. It is inevitable to dismantle the whole facility to construct a completely new one. I am deeply grateful for this facility that has contributed to our business activities,” said Mr Izawa.



The new line is expected to reduce CO 2 emissions from energy use in clinker production by 10 per cent, when compared to the current line.

