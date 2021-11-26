Kuwait Portland Cement orders new ship unloader from Bruks Siwertell

Bruks Siwertell has won a new order from Kuwait Portland Cement Co for an ST 490-M ship unloader. It is expected to join another cement handling Siwertell ship unloader in Shuaiba Port, Kuwait City.

“Kuwait Portland Cement has benefited from 20 years of experience using our Siwertell screw-type technology,” says Peter Göransson, sales manager, Bruks Siwertell. “It knows what our unloaders deliver; time and again the technology has proven its capabilities, demonstrating reliability, efficiency and environmental protection in terms of emissions and noise.

The new unloader features a side-tilt motion, which offers an enhanced reach into the corners of the cargo hold as well as under the hatch coamings, according to a press release. “As a result, less material is left for the clean-up phase, which reduces vessel turnaround times, raising the utilisation rate of the jetty and therefore profitability,” added Mr Göransson.

The unloader has been designed as a fully assembled, heavy-lift mode delivery, but will be transported in break bulk. This enables it to be relocated, fully-assembled, to a new location should Kuwait Portland Cement wish to do so in the future.

Delivery to the port is planned for mid-2023, with the rail-mounted unit expected to handle various cement types and deliver a continuous material handling capacity of 800tph, discharging vessels up 50,000dwt.

