Polpaico sees 71% surge in 9M revenues

ICR Newsroom By 29 November 2021

Chile-based Cemento Polpaico reported revenues up 71.1 per cent to CLP230,726.57m (US$277.3m) in the January-September 2021 period when compared with revenues of CLP134,876.954m in the equivalent period of the previous year. The company also posted profits of CLP10,472.311m in the first nine months of 2021 compared to a loss of CLP10,319.237m in the 9M20.



In September 2021 sales volumes of cement reached 1,662,448t, up 18.5 per cent YoY, while concrete sales volumes increased by 29.7 per cent YoY to 2,461,462m3.



Clinker production at the Cerro Blanco plant advanced 12.7 per cent YoY to 463,000t.

