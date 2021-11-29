Fire at Cruz Azul’s Tula operations

A fire broke out at Cruz Azul’s facility in Tula de Allende, Mexico, on Sunday morning. The flames were reportedly located at the company’s limestone conveyor belt.



The fire was extinguished within two hours, but around 500m of the belt has been damaged. Operations are not expected to affected, while repair work will last between 15-20 days.

