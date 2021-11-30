MaxTech Industries wins orders for Indian cement plants

30 November 2021

MaxTech Industries has won orders to supply filters for baghouse projects from UltraTech Cement and ACC Ltd in India.

UltraTech Cement is building three new brownfield cement plants in Hirmi, Pali, and Dhar, India. MaxTech Industries will be supplying more than 15,000 Donaldson USA fibreglass filter bags for the raw mill baghouse to the OEM, Intensiv-Filter Himenviro.

MaxTech Industries will also supply Thermax Ltd with more than 21,000 Homopolymer acrylic filter bags manufactured by Testori Group (Italy) for the bag filters at nine UltraTech Cement mill sites.

Meanwhile, ACC Ltd India is also building a new cement line at Ametha and Maxtech has been selected for the supply of more than 5500 Max-tex™ fibreglass filter bags and filter cages to the kiln baghouse OEM, Clair Engineers Pvt Ltd.

All three orders of 8Mta of clinker production capacity and 6Mta of cement production capacity were concluded via video conference and emails.

Published under