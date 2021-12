Chip Mong Ecocycle launches waste storage facility

01 December 2021

Chip Mong Ecocycle, a business unit of Chip Mong Insee Cement Corp (CMIC), inaugurated hazardous waste storage facilities at cement plant in the Banteay Meas district of Kampot province, Cambodia, on 29 November 2021.

This is another important step in the company’s mission to provide a sustainable waste management solution for Cambodia.

