Fujian Cement Co announces energy-saving projects

01 December 2021

Fujian Cement Co Ltd has announced new projects for the Yongan Jianfu and Ansha Jianfu 4500tpd production lines. The energy-saving projects represent a total investment of CNY247.4m (US$38.84m).



The plans are expected to see the renovation of the old systems at the existing operations of Yongan Jianfu and Ansha Jianfu, without additional land acquisition. A set of Ф200-180 roller press grinding systems for raw material will be added to each of the two plants to replace the original vertical grinding system, reducing the power consumption of the raw material grinding process. The firing systems will also be updated through the expansion of the calciner, transformation of cyclone preheaters and air ducts, alongside the replacement of burners and grate coolers. As a result, standard coal consumption, NO x emissions and other related indicators will be improved.



The raw mill projects are expected to begin at the end of 2021 and be completed in the 1H22. However, during the transformation of the firing process, the kiln needs to be shut down for around 55 days. The implementation of this will be arranged in conjunction with the production line's staggered production and overhaul time.

