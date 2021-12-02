Signing ceremony held for five cement factory projects in Libya

02 December 2021

A new strategic cement and building materials factory complex agreement has been signed by Ahmed Abuhisa, Minister of Industry and Minerals, in Tripoli. The ceremony was attended by FLSmidth, Grenzebach Co and Austroplan.

The agreement signed was between the National Mining Corp and the local company, Abraj Al-Ghad Co for the Cement and Building Materials Industry, under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

The celebration included a visual presentation of the project, which includes five new factories, which will have an area of 16,300ha, and will provide about 4000 direct jobs. The plants will be located between Bani Walid, Mizdah, Nasma and Al-Arban.

Construction of the factories will start as soon as the gas pipeline is implemented.

