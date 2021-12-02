LafargeHolcim receives coal ash as part of new agreement

The US operations of LafargeHolcim has received the first barge shipment of power plant coal ash, part of a project which will result in the recovery and recycling of more than 6Mt of coal ash for use in cement production.



On a combined basis, LafargeHolcim, Geocycle and CenterPoint Energy, which operates two coal-fired generation plants in southwest Indiana, USA, have invested over US$80m in infrastructure to process, transport, store and recycle the coal ash produced at CenterPoint Energy’s AB Brown generating station in Evansville, Indiana.



The materials will be used at LafargeHolcim’s plant in Ste Genevieve, Missouri, reducing the cement plant’s consumption of natural materials, such as clay and sand.



“This milestone is a tangible example of how industry participants together can develop creative and efficient solutions that contribute to the circular economy. Together, LafargeHolcim, Geocycle and CenterPoint Energy will avoid landfilling for power plants and reduce the consumption of non-renewable raw materials. This is a clear win-win for people and our planet,” said Toufic Tabbara, CEO of US Cement for LafargeHolcim.



The first barge shipment of nearly 2000t of material, mostly bottom ash with some fly ash, was reclaimed from the 165-acre pond at CenterPoint Energy’s plant.

