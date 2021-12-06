Innovative Ash Solutions wins GBP0.5m grant for PFA plant

A new cement manufacturing site is being launched in the UK by Innovative Ash Solutions (IAS), after receiving a GBP500,000 grant. This funding will support the development of a facility capable of processing up to 20,000t of incineration fly, cyclone and boiler ash, into a sustainable form of pulverised fuel ash (PFA), a key ingredient used in cement.

This facility is a joint venture between Levenseat Ltd, a leading player in the Scottish waste and resource management sector and Organic Innovative Solutions Ltd.

The production facility, which will be located on Levenseat’s site in South Lanarkshire, is due to be commissioned by the end of 2022, but it has already received applications of interest. When fully functional, the new facility will enable carbon savings of up to 6,104t of CO2e per year.

“We’re delighted to have secured this significant award from Zero Waste Scotland’s Circular Economy Investment Fund,” said Robert Green Innovative Ash Solutions Director. “It will enable us to scale production of the innovative PFA replacement developed in partnership with Strathclyde University and CSIC. Our product not only provides a cheaper concrete option, it also means lower emission concrete production by using a safe, accredited end-of-waste solution made from materials diverted from landfill sites. This provides a win-win scenario for construction companies which are facing rising costs and additional pressures to lower their carbon footprint.”

