Foundations laid for CBR wind turbine

06 December 2021

CBR (HeidelbergCement group) is constructing a wind turbine project on the Ghent I site, in Belgium. The foundations have now been poured.



The wind turbine will allow CBR to produce (and use) green energy at its cement plant in Ghent. Thanks to this project, more than 20 per cent of the needs of the Ghent plant will be covered by wind energy.

Reducing CO 2 emissions is a priority objective for CBR. The development of renewable energy sources is one of the levers to achieve this.

