Geocycle wins CII 3R award for MSW management

07 December 2021

Geocycle, the in-house waste management arm of Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, has been conferred with the prestigious CII 3R Award under the category of 'Excellence in Managing Municipal Solid Waste'. It has been undertaking various projects to collect and co-process segregated municipal solid waste and plastic waste across the country.

Geocycle was recognised for its various interventions to foster sustainable solutions for waste generated from different industries, municipalities, the agricultural sector and local communities. In 2021 Ambuja Cement and ACC through Geocycle have moved close to 2Mt of wastes away from landfills by co-processing the wastes in it cement kilns.

Neeraj Akhoury, MD and CEO of Ambuja Cements Ltd, said, "We are honoured to be recognised by a prestigious industry body like CII. This recognition will give an impetus to the efforts of Geocycle to work towards providing smarter and sustainable solutions to address the waste challenges of municipalities and communities. Both Ambuja Cement and ACC will continue their endeavours to promote sustainability and build a cleaner and greener planet."

During the year, Geocycle partnered with Agra Municipal Corp for its pilot project 'Bub-ble Barrier' to collect waste from Mantola Canal in Agra. Since then, it has successfully halted 500t of plastic waste leakage from entering Yamuna River. The plastic waste generated is collected and co-processed for use at Ambuja Cement and ACC's Cement kiln.

Furthermore, Ambuja Cement’s plant in Ambuja Nagar, Gujarat, co-processes both solid and liquid waste. In states such as Goa, Chennai, Nagpur, Bilaspur, Visakhapatnam and several others, Geocycle India assists in managing the municipal waste from legacy dumps.

