Udaipur Cement Works Ltd commissions 4.35MW of solar power

07 December 2021

Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, has commissioned an additional 4.35MW solar power plant, at its manufacturing site Udaipur, Rajasthan.

This is in line with its commitment to increase the renewable energy footprint in the total power mix and reduce the carbon emissions on account of power generated from fossil fuel-based power plants. The share of total green energy generated will result in an additional reduction of 4200t of CO 2 emissions totalling to the reduction of around 140,00t of CO 2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to averaging 600,000 trees sequestering equivalent of CO 2 per year.

