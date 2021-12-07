Dalmia's Bokaro expansion project gets underway

07 December 2021

A foundation stone for Dalmia Bharat Cement’s Bokaro expansion project in Jharkhand, India, has been laid by Hemant Soren, chief minister of the state.



The project represents an investment of INR5.67bn (US$75.15m) and is expected to be completed within a year. Through debottlenecking works and the addition of the 2Mta grinding line, capacity at the plant is expected to increase from 3.7Mta to 6.2Mta.



The state government provided 16 acres of land to the company for the expansion works.

