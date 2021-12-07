Asia Cement Corp and RWE to collaborate on more offshore wind projects

Taiwan’s Asia Cement Corp (ACC) and RWE, which are both developing the 448MW Chu Feng offshore wind project, are now set to expand their strategic partnership to include further projects off the coast of Taiwan.



They are expected to investigate several new projects in the waters of Hsinchu, Taichung and Changhua, with some of these sites having water depths that are suitable for floating offshore wind.



Jens Orfelt, RWE Renewables APAC president for offshore wind, said: “RWE is strongly committed to contributing towards Taiwan’s renewable energy targets. Thanks to our pioneering work in floating wind, combined with a 20-year track record in delivering offshore wind projects – safely, on-time and on budget – RWE is very well placed to supply green electricity from this sustainable energy source. Together with our partner ACC we will be investigating several new offshore development projects, which will further strengthen our renewables pipeline in the Asia-Pacific region and lay the foundation for long-term investments in Taiwan.”

