Top producers receive CDP A-grade environmental ratings

08 December 2021

For the third year in a row, HeidelbergCement has received the top A score rating by the global environmental non-profit organisation CDP, while Holcim recorded A- for successive years on water security from the ratings agency and Cemex achieved an A rating from CDP in leadership in corporate sustainability.

HeidelbergCement was recognised for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy. In the ‘Water security’ category, HeidelbergCement received a rating of A-.

Dr Dominik von Achten, charman of the Managing Board at HeidelbergCement, said: "This important, continued recognition by the renowned CDP underlines our global climate leadership. Implementing our carbon reduction roadmaps worldwide and heading the way globally with our ambitious CCU/S (carbon capture, utilisation and storage) plans are at the centre of our climate strategy."

Meanwhile, Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch, said: "Holcim’s second CDP A score for climate this year is a great recognition of our progress in leading our sector’s net-zero transition in line with our 2050 goals validated by SBTi. Building on the launch of our nature-positive strategy this year, we set new and ambitious goals to achieve water security across our operations worldwide, with our colleagues from Ambuja in India leading the way. CDP’s rankings this year are a testimony to the tremendous work carried out by our 70,000 people around the world and a great encouragement for all of us to keep raising the bar."



Cemex also heralded its achievement with the company's CEO, Fernando A Gonzalez, stating: "We are pleased with CDP ́s recognition of our decarbonisation efforts and ambition and happy to join this elite group of climate action leaders. We commit to continue leading the industry in climate action, not only because it creates value, but more importantly because it is the right thing to do. Cemex is building a better future, and that future must be sustainable."

Published under