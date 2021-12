Christian Pfeiffer progresses mill order for Cementos Inka

08 December 2021

Christian Pfeiffer is installing a new cement grinding plant for Cementos Inka in Peru.

The equipment is a 4.2m diameter, 3500kW ball mill and a state-of-the-art QDK 143-Z separator with gas recirculation to help dry the raw material without hot gases.

