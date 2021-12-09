CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementos Argos to list US business on NYSE

Cementos Argos to list US business on NYSE
By ICR Newsroom
09 December 2021


Cementos Argos plans to list its US business on the New York Stock Exchange after several months of analysis.

The company will be listed through an initial public offering registered under the rules of the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and will implemented once the structuring process has been completed, in compliance with applicable US regulations. The cement producer will aim to improve the share price for partners and optimise the capital structure.

As a result, Cementos Argos expects to carry out the issuance in the second half of 2022.

