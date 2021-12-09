Hsing Ta Cement sees 9% revenue increase

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has posted an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD781.72m (US$28.2m) in November, increasing from TWD719.1m in the year-ago period.
In the first 11 months of the year, revenue was down 1.8 per cent YoY to TWD6.6bn from TWD6.72bn.
Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has posted an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD781.72m (US$28.2m) in November, increasing from TWD719.1m in the year-ago period.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email