Hsing Ta Cement sees 9% revenue increase

09 December 2021

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has posted an 8.7 per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD781.72m (US$28.2m) in November, increasing from TWD719.1m in the year-ago period.



In the first 11 months of the year, revenue was down 1.8 per cent YoY to TWD6.6bn from TWD6.72bn.

