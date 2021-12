Huaxin Cement to begin plant operations within three weeks

10 December 2021

Huaxin Cement is now expected to start production at its new 3000tpd plant in Nepal within the next three weeks, with the necessary preparations being made.

"We are in the process of finalising the test production. Necessary equipment has been connected, and only some basic works remain. They will be completed in a few days,” said Dilliraj Pokharel, deputy general manager of Huaxin Cement Industry.



Electricity has reportedly been made available to the facility since Monday.

Published under