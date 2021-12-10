Cemex to work with Carbon8 Systems on CCUS

10 December 2021

Cemex will work with Carbon8 Systems to evaluate the company’s patented carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology and how CO 2 captured during the cement production process can be used to develop low-carbon construction products, such as alternative aggregates.

Both Cemex and Carbon8 Systems recognise the benefit of mineralisation as a carbon sink. Therefore, they may explore the application of the technology to different byproducts as well as the manufacturing of products such as alternative aggregates and supplementary cementitious materials.

Under the initiative, Carbon8 Systems will evaluate Cemex byproducts and how they can be used to develop low-carbon or even carbon-negative products through Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT). The initial focus of the programme will be to assess byproducts from Cemex's Rüdersdorf cement plant in Germany and Rugby cement plant in the UK. They will also evaluate the suitability of a lightweight aggregate product created from the byproducts for sale in each market.

"This initiative with Carbon8 Systems is another example of the work we are doing with partners across industries, academia, and startups to tap into the latest innovation and disruptive technologies to achieve our ambition of delivering net-zero CO 2 concrete globally to all of our customers," said Cemex Executive Vice President Sustainability, Commercial, and Operations Development, Juan Romero.

John Pilkington, CEO of Carbon8 Systems, said: "We are delighted that Cemex has asked us to work with them; our carbonation technology, demonstrated at cement plants in Europe and Canada, offers Cemex and the global cement industry a proven CCUS solution."

Published under