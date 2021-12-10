CemNet.com » Cement News » Cementir receives A- Climate Change CDP rating

Cementir receives A- Climate Change CDP rating
10 December 2021


Cementir Holding NV has been awarded an 'A-' rating for Climate Change from CDP, improving from last year 'B' rating and placing Cementir above the cement and concrete sector average (B), the European average (B) and the Global average (B-).

Francesco Caltagirone jr, CEO and chairman of Cementir Holding NV, said: "This achievement is a further recognition of our efforts to make our carbon footprint more sustainable. We are committed to tackling climate change, and minimising our environmental impact."

