Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos create joint venture

10 December 2021

Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos have entered a joint venture agreement to develop mortar solutions.

The partnership will combine Saint-Gobain’s mortar technology with Argos’ strong leadership and local presence. The aim is to offer a wide range of solutions across Colombia to accelerate the evolution of the construction market towards a more professional and sustainable future, creating employment and long-term value for all stakeholders.

This project will strengthen the leadership and growth of both companies in the region by improving the offer of a comprehensive range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.



The completion of the transaction, expected in the coming months, is subject to approval by the Colombian competition authority.

