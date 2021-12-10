CemNet.com » Cement News » Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos create joint venture

Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos create joint venture

Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos create joint venture
10 December 2021


Saint-Gobain and Cementos Argos have entered a joint venture agreement to develop mortar solutions. 

The partnership will combine Saint-Gobain’s mortar technology with Argos’ strong leadership and local presence. The aim is to offer a wide range of solutions across Colombia to accelerate the evolution of the construction market towards a more professional and sustainable future, creating employment and long-term value for all stakeholders. 

This project will strengthen the leadership and growth of both companies in the region by improving the offer of a comprehensive range of solutions for light and sustainable construction.

The completion of the transaction, expected in the coming months, is subject to approval by the Colombian competition authority. 

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Saint-Gobain Argos Mortar Latin America Colombia 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com