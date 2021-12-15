Titan to take CDP leadership role in fighting climate change

15 December 2021

Titan Cement Group has been recognised by CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) as a global climate leader for its transparency and actions to mitigate climate change and transition to a net zero economy.

With an ‘A-‘ score, Titan Cement Group ranks in the top 15 per cent of publicly disclosing companies globally and is one of only five cement sector companies (out of 27) to achieve this level in 2021.

In 2021 Titan Cement Group raised the bar even further by being one of the first cement companies worldwide to have its CO 2 emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

In addition, Titan signed the 'Business Ambition for 1.5°C' Commitment, a global campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition, committed to keeping global warming to 1.5°C and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

By signing the Business Ambition for 1.5°C, Titan also joined the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) 'Race to Zero' global campaign, which encourages more companies, governments and financial and educational institutions to come together and act for a healthier planet with zero carbon emissions.

