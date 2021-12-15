Fauji Cement Co appoints new CEO

The board of directors at Pakistan’s Fauji Cement Co Ltd has approved the appointment of Qamar Haris Manzoor as chief executive officer.
The appointment became effective from 13 December 2021 and is expected to last until 12 December 2024.
