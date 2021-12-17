GCCA releases updated EPD tool

17 December 2021

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) has announced the global verification of its Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) 3.1 tool, which will help cement and concrete manufacturers better understand the environmental impact of their products and processes. Ultimately enabling designers to design the lowest whole-life carbon buildings and infrastructure.

EPDs are independently verified and provide registered documents that communicate transparent and comparable information about the life-cycle environmental impact of products in a credible way.

The tool works by users entering key information on the constituents, processes and energy needs to manufacture a product, together with information about the product during its use and end-of-life stages. The tool outputs data that supports development and can be used to secure an EPD from a third-party.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA CEO, said: “We’re delighted to have the GCCA EPD 3.1 tool globally verified. The tool is designed to produce data that will allow cement and concrete manufacturers around the world to secure EPDs in a consistent manner and better understand the sustainable impact of their products and processes. We’ll continue to refine and develop our EPD tool so we can carry on meeting industry demand as we deliver on the pledges set out in GCCA’s recently launched Net Zero Roadmap, which will see the industry fully decarbonise by 2050.”

