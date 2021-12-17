Fives signs contract to deliver burner for alternative fuel firing

Fives is set to supply a Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution burner to a major French and international cement player, which is expected to help the producer achieve 100 per cent use of alternative solid fuel (ASF).

The client's rotary kiln currently uses 60 per cent ASF, split 30 per cent for the main burner and 30 per cent for the satellite burner. As part of a decarbonisation process, the client now wishes to achieve 100 per cent use of ASF.

This versatility will allow the client to make a mixed use of these fuels, according to their availability, in order to be able to produce using only ASF. The mixture can be injected for a maximum total flow rate of 8tph, ie approximately 70 per cent substitution, the remaining 30 per cent being taken care of by the satellite burner.

The Pillard NOVAFLAM® Evolution commissioning is scheduled to take place in the 1Q22.

