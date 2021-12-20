UltraTech Cement begins operations at Navi Mumbai terminal

India’s UltraTech Cement has begun operations at its bulk terminal in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. As the company’s 7th bulk terminal, it has a 1.2Mta capacity and is expected to strengthen its bulk cement sales in the region.
Cement will be brought in bulk rakes to this terminal from UltraTech’s manufacturing units at Solapur, Maharashtra, and Malkhed, Karnataka. This will effectively help in reducing the freight cost, with an increase in the usage of rail transportation.
