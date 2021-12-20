World Cement Association unanimously approves Climate Policy

ICR Newsroom By 20 December 2021

The World Cement Association (WCA) has today announced the unanimous approval of its proposed Climate Policy and the re-election of CUCC Chairman Cui Xingtai to the Board of Directors at its fifth General Assembly, which took place virtually this month.

Climate Policy

The WCA's Climate Policy focusses on accelerating the decarbonisation of the cement and concrete industry by encouraging and supporting members to set ambitious targets on reducing CO 2 emissions, and fostering collaboration both along the supply chain and across industries.

The policy also recognises that each country, region, and company, faces its own unique circumstances, regulations and challenges regarding the transition and journey to net zero.

“I’m delighted to announce that WCA’s members unanimously approved our proposed climate policy, reflecting growing recognition of the scale and urgency of the climate crisis we face, and the importance of our industry’s role in accelerating worldwide decarbonisation,” said Ian Riley, WCA CEO. “The Climate Policy will be implemented in 2022, and I look forward to sharing more details on this in the coming months.”

WCA President, Song Zhiping, also delivered an address to the General Assembly attendees, highlighting the issues that COVID-19 and climate change have posed for the industry, as well as emphasising that collaboration among all WCA members will allow us to find effective solutions to these problems.

Board re-election

On his re-election, Cui Xingtai said “Despite the complicated global economic and social situation, WCA recorded outstanding achievements in 2021, thanks to the joint efforts of members, our CEO Ian Riley and the wider WCA organisational team. I’m honoured to be re-elected to the Board of Directors, and look forward to continuing the good work we are doing to decarbonise the cement industry and to represent the interests of our members worldwide”.

