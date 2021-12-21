CEMEX joins the UN CFO Taskforce to promote sustainability goals

CEMEX SA de CV has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Company CFO Taskforce for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as the company continues to align its financial strategy to its leadership in addressing climate change, the company announced.



The CFO Taskforce for the SDGs has three main goals: to engage the global CFO community, to integrate the SDGs into strategy, financing, and investor relations, and to create a broad sustainable finance market. Members of the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce for the SDGs aim to:

• provide the global development community with a modern view of how capital markets can contribute to financing the SDGs, at scale

• develop innovative financial instruments and contribute to a broad market of diversified investment opportunities for the SDGs

• support companies in securing the financial capital needed to implement the SDGs and transform their business and production models

• connect companies’ SDG investments with increasingly impact-oriented investors

• develop internal tools and resources to embed sustainability in corporate finance, including strategic alignment, impact measurement, reporting, investor communication, and financial innovation

• promote partnerships between CEOs and CFOs and help translate sustainability strategies into financial language for investors and rating agencies.



“Climate change is perhaps the biggest challenge of our times, affecting lives and disrupting economies. Only by aligning our financial and climate action strategies will we be able to overcome this challenge,” said Maher Al-Haffar, CFO of CEMEX. “At CEMEX, we share the beliefs embodied in the CFO Principles and are honoured to join the UN Global Compact CFO Taskforce for the SDGs through which we will actively contribute to the innovation of corporate finance that will enable the building of a more resilient future for all.”

