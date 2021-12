Oman Cement invites bid for Line 4 project

22 December 2021

Oman Cement has invited bids for a contract to expand the capacity of its plant in Rusayl.

The company’s CEO, Salim al Hajri, noted that planned expansion includes the construction of a new line (Line 4) with a capacity of 10,000tpd of cement. In addition, the existing Line 3 would be upgraded to 5000tpd from the current 4000tpd.

The expansion is expected to meet domestic demand and reduce import dependence.

Published under