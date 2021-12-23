Cementos Molins acquires Pretersa Prenavisa

Through its subsidiary Precon, Cementos Molins has acquired 100 per cent of precast concrete company Pretersa Prenavisa, owned by the European investment group Kartesia. The acquisition will support Cementos Molins’ growth in the precast concrete markets of Spain, Portugal and France and improve its product range of sustainable solutions in the construction sector.



Founded more than 30 years ago, Pretersa Prenavisa is specialised in the engineering, design, manufacture, and assembly of precast concrete structures, and is renowned for offering high quality and reliable products and services. Headquartered in Teruel, Spain, the company has an extensive range of innovative solutions manufactured in three modern production plants in Teruel, Jaen and Segovia, Spain, with a total surface area of 835,000m2, serving customers in Spain, Portugal, and France.



Cementos Molins operates in the precast business in Spain through its subsidiary Precon, an engineering company specialising in the design of precast concrete solutions for 70 years, which designs, produces, and assembles a wide range of customised precast concrete solutions for building’s construction, public works, and railways. Precon has 10 production plants located throughout Spain.



Julio Rodriguez, CEO of Cementos Molins, highlights: "With this acquisition, Cementos Molins strengthens its business in Spain and unlocks significant synergies with the existing operations". "I warmly welcome the Pretersa Prenavisa team; their deep knowledge and experience in the sector, its high-quality precast product range, and its excellent service- and customer-oriented organisation will allow us to develop new market opportunities and achieve a further step forward in our strategy of profitable and sustainable growth," Mr Rodriguez adds.



Pretersa Prenavisa has approximately 770 employees and achieved a turnover of EUR56m in 2020.



The purchase of Pretersa Prenavisa is the fifth acquisition by Cementos Molins in 2021. Earlier this year the cement producers acquired Escofet, a white cement plant in Spain from Çimsa, Calucem and a bolt-on acquisition of the aggregates and readymix businesses of HeidelbergCement in Catalonia, Spain. The total investment of the five acquisitions is estimated at over EUR230m.

