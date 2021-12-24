Holcim set to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products

24 December 2021

Holcim has signed an agreement to acquire Malarkey Roofing Products, a leading company in the US residential roofing market with projected 2022 net sales of US$600m and EBITDA of US$120m.

Malarkey is complementary to Firestone Building Products’ leadership in the commercial segment, positioning Holcim as a full roofing provider. Malarkey’s strong brand recognition is driven by its leadership in innovation and sustainability with a highly circular business model, according to a press release.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: “We are off to a strong start to our ‘Strategy 2025 – Accelerating Green Growth’ with the acquisition of Malarkey Roofing Products, expanding our Solutions & Products business to become a global leader in roofing systems. I congratulate the Malarkey family for what they have achieved and am committed to investing in the company’s continued success to unleash its next era of growth together. Our companies are highly complementary with many upsides. I am impressed by the Malarkey brand, the innovative technology, the great network of production facilities and, most importantly, purpose driven employees who are vital for the company’s sustainable growth and national expansion plan. I am excited to further strengthen the Malarkey brand and legacy and welcome all employees and sites into the Holcim family.”

This transaction is valued at US$1.35bn, to be financed with 100 per cent cash. Synergies of US$40m per year are expected on a run-rate basis to be realised by the third year.

Published under