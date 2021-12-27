Two FLSmidth OK mill projects are completed in Bangladesh

FLSmidth has successfully completed two vertical roller mill (VRM) projects in Bangladesh.

The two mills were ordered by Premier Cement Mills Ltd. The FLSmidth OK 71-6 cement mill has been installed at the Dhaka (Munshigonj) plant, with a finish grinding capacity of 460tph. The second project is for Premier Cement Mills' Chattogram plant and consists of an FLSmidth OK 56-4 cement mill with a rated capacity of 290tph.

"The combined grinding capacity of 750tph is currently the highest capacity for VRMs in the country," reports Imam Tanvin Alam, Premier Cement Mills' Head of Project Management.

