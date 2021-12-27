Hon Chong plant wins 2021 Energy Efficiency Industry prize

27 December 2021

INSEE Cement's Hon Chong plant is honoured to be the only construction material manufacturer to receive Vietnam’s Energy Efficiency in Industry Award 2021.

During the past 23 years, the INSEE Hon Chong plant in Binh An Ward, Kien Luong district, Kien Giang province has made constant progress in cement production and waste co-processing along with responsibility for sustainable development.



The plant has always operated a vertical roller mill (VRM), contributing to a 20 per cent reduction in energy consumption compared to grinding with a roller press and ball mill. In addition, the waste heat recovery (WHR) plant at the site meets 25 per cent of the power demand for the cement plant, indirectly saving about 25,000t of carbon emissions which is equivalent to 9300tpa of coal.



In 2004, Ecocycle, formerly Geocycle, a waste management brand of INSEE Vietnam, developed its business through technological upgrades at the Hon Chong cement plant with a total investment of roughly US$12m. Non-renewable energy at the plant such as coal, oil, has been reduced at an annual rate of nearly 30 per cent. INSEE Ecocycle co-processing solution enables 1.2Mta of waste treatment at the cement plant, helping to reduce a further 1Mt of CO 2 emissions.

The Energy Efficiency Awards are an annual activity implemented within the framework of the National Program on Economical and Efficient Use of Energy for the period of 2019-30.

