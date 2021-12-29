Cambodian cement production reached 7.9Mt in 11M21

29 December 2021

Cambodia’s five cement factories produced 7.9Mt over the 11 months from January-November 2021, a slight decrease compared to the volume recorded in 2020, according to the Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association.

Puth Chandarith, secretary-general of the Cambodian Cement Manufacturing Association, said on Monday that the production of domestic cement during the January-November period was similar to last year due to the number of construction projects being put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The production of domestic cement from five factories was similar to last year, but the import of cement decreased 25 percent to 30 percent,” he said.

The production of cement is expected to recover in 2022 on the back of renewed economic growth and a revival in construction projects, according to Chandarith.

“Cambodia has fully reopened the country and foreign investors have been seen coming into the country, a positive sign for the investment sector,” he said.

A total of 3,925 construction projects were registered in the first 11 months of this year.

Figures from the Ministry of Economy and Finance issued recently showed that the amount of registered construction projects was USD10.35bn.

Of the total registered construction projects, more than 86 percent are residential construction projects.

Furthermore, according to Chandarith, a new cement factory has been proposed in Battambang province. The planned cement factory is backed by Chinese investors.

Published under